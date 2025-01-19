3 dead as car crashes into tree in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) Three people died after their car rammed into a tree in the district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Bahuwar village on last midnight, when the three were returning to Kushinagar from Nichlaul after meeting a relative, Nichlaul police station in-charge Gaurav Kannaujiya said.

Rakesh (23), Shobhit (30) and Devanand (28), who were all from Kushinagar, died on the spot, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said. PTI COR NAV TIR TIR