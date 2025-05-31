3 dead as heavy rains pound Meghalaya

Shillong, May 31 (PTI) Two girls died after being struck by lightning, while another person drowned as heavy rains continued battering Meghalaya on Saturday, officials said.

With this, six people have been killed in the state in rain-related incidents in the last three days, they said.

"Two girls were killed in lightning strikes in West Garo Hills district, and a man drowned in Ri-Bhoi district," a senior official said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

"Nearly 1,100 in 49 villages have been affected by landslides, flash floods and power line disruptions," the official said.

He said the district disaster management authorities are actively monitoring the situation, with emergency services in action.

Extremely heavy rainfall is in forecast in parts of the East Khasi Hills district and the South West Khasi Hills district over the next 24 hours.

CM Sangma directed the departments concerned to take necessary action to minimise the impact. He also advised the people to take precautions.