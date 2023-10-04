3 dead as tractor-trolley hits motorcycle in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) Three people died when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley on the Gonda-Utraula road in a rural area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when Akash (19), Vivek (20) and Amresh (20) were going somewhere on the two-wheeler, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.

All three died on the spot, he said, adding that the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination.

The official said the tractor-trolley has been seized and attempts are on to nab its driver. PTI COR ABN IJT IJT