3 dead in fire at Bathinda mattress factory

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) Three workers were charred to death in a fire at a mattress manufacturing facility in Punjab's Bathinda district, police said on Wednesday.

They said the incident occurred on Tuesday night in Gehri Buttar village.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and the district administration has ordered a probe.

Police said the deceased belonged to Shergarh village in the Talwandi area here.

A police official said a truck parked in the factory was also destroyed.