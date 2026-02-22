3 dead in road accident in Bihar's Nawada

Nawada, Feb 22 (PTI) Three persons were killed after their motorcycle rammed into an electrical pole in Bihar’s Nawada district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm near Katghara More within Sitamarhi police station limits, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Pratap Kumar alias Vikash Kumar (20), Indran Manjhi (42) and Sonu Kumar alias Bhola Choudhary (20) – all residents of Reula village in Gaya district.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI SUK RBT