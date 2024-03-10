3 dead in SUV-tractor collision in UP's Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) Three men were killed while two were left injured in a collision on the Gola-Khutar highway near Nauvakhera village early Sunday morning.

Advertisment

The deceased were identified as Jachal Singh, 30, Kundan Singh, 35, and Prateek Sharma, 30, all residents of Pithauragarh in Uttarakhand, police said.

The injured were Narendra Singh, 31, and Aniket Singh, 30, also from Pithauragarh and under treatment at a hospital.

The collision happened when a speeding SUV carrying five people rammed into a tractor while trying to overtake it.

Advertisment

As it happened, another car collided with the SUV from behind.

The accident left all five in the SUV critically injured.

They were rushed to the neighbouring Gola hospital by Mailani police, where three were declared brought dead, police said. PTI COR CDN CDN VN VN