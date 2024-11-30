3 Delhi Police personnel arrested by CBI for taking 'bribe'

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The CBI has arrested three Delhi Police personnel for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to allow an illegal betting racket (satta) to operate, officials said on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Sudip Punia, Head Constable Ajay Kumar and Constable Rambir, all posted at the Raghubir Nagar police chowki in the Khyala police station, allegedly demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant for letting her continue betting (satta) activities.

"Further, it was alleged that the accused also threatened the complainant that if she fails to pay the demanded bribe amount, then they would send her and her sons to jail in false cases," a spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

The trio were arrested in a trap operation while they were allegedly receiving Rs 1 lakh of the total bribe money, the officials said.

"Searches are being conducted at the residential and official premises of all three accused," the spokesperson of the federal agency said. PTI ABS RC