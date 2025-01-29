3 delivery agents among 4 arrested for drug-related crimes in Dehradun

Dehradun, Dec 9 (PTI) The Dehradun Police has arrested four people, including three delivery executives of an e-commerce company, in connection with two separate drug-related crimes, officials said on Tuesday.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said 31.94 grams of smack and 158 grams of charas were seized from three individuals, including two delivery agents. The smack is said to be worth approximately Rs 9 lakh.

He said that the three accused were arrested with the contraband during checking at different locations in the Raiwala area on Monday night.

The SSP said that the accused have been identified as Fuzail (20) and Wasim (21), residents of Patel Nagar, Dehradun, and Ajay alias Monu (22), a resident of Jind, Haryana.

While 13.3 grams and 18.64 grams of smack were recovered from Fuzail and Wasim, respectively, 158 grams of charas was seized from Ajay's possession.

The SSP said that a case has been registered against all three accused at Raiwala Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Singh said that another delivery agent, Rahul Nautiyal (28), was arrested for allegedly stealing garlands of notes and coins from a shop in the Dharmpur area.

The SSP said that Nautiyal, a resident of Chinyalisaur in Uttarkashi district, had committed the theft from the shop five months ago, and based on a tip-off, he was arrested on Monday night with garlands of 71 notes of 10 and 20 rupees each and 1,280 coins of 10 and 5 rupees.

During interrogation, Nautiyal confessed that he is a drug addict and commits thefts after surveying shops and houses while delivering household goods. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ