3 detained after families of 2 youths killed in accident allege murder

NewsDrum Desk
30 Aug 2023

Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) Police have detained three persons after the families of two youths killed in an accident alleged they were deliberately hit by the vehicle in Rajasthan's Deedwana-Kuchaman district, about 120 km from Jaipur.

The family alleged the two Dalit youths and their another companion had a scuffle with some people at a restaurant and that the killing was a fallout of this.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra instructed Additional Director General-Crime Dinesh MN to visit Kuchaman for a probe.

The two youths were fatally hit by a four-wheeler near Kuchaman's Ranasar village on Monday night. They were riding a motorcycle which was hit multiple times by the vehicle.

"Three suspects have been detained and are being interrogated,” a police official said.

According to the police, Raju and Chunnilal, residents of Parbatsar's Bidiyad village, died on the spot and a third youth, Krishnaram, was critically injured and is undergoing treatment in Jaipur.

The incident took place when they were returning from a fair.

The victims' family members have alleged the trio had gone to a restaurant for a dinner, where they got into an altercation with some people who deliberately hit their two-wheeler with their car. PTI SDA MNK MNK TIR TIR

