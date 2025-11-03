3 detained by ED sleuths from Bengal's Chakdah in fake passport scam

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) Three persons were detained following an Enforcement Directorate raid at a carpenter’s residence in Chakdah area of West Bengal’s Nadia district, in connection with a fake passport scam, a senior officer said.

The carpenter, his brother and father were detained and brought to the central agency's Kolkata office for questioning, he said.

"We have detained three persons from Chakdah following a search operation. They are being questioned for their alleged involvement in the case," the officer told PTI.

He said several bank and passport-related documents were also seized for verification.

Meanwhile, another team from the ED’s Kolkata office conducted a raid at the Passport Seva Kendra in the southern part of the city's Ruby area, the officer added.

The ED sleuths had in October arrested a person, Indubhushan Haldar, from Chakdah for allegedly helping a Pakistani operative obtain passports for illegal Bangladeshi nationals, he said.

The officer said the carpenter’s name surfaced during the questioning of Haldar. PTI SCH RBT