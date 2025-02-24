3 dhalaos in Jangpura closed, MCD informs NGT

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has informed the National Green Tribunal that three dhalaos (waste collection points) in Jangpura Extension here have been closed.

The green body had earlier directed the MCD to take action on a plea claiming that the garbage dumps cause pollution and health hazards.

The report filed on Monday said that the collection of municipal and solid waste (MSW) one dhalao in the P/Q block had been earlier diverted to two dhalaos at the H and D blocks in Jangpura Extension.

"That is to state that the collection of MSW at the dhalaos in H and D blocks Jangpura Extension has been stopped from February 20 and the same has been diverted to the new Portable Compactor Transfer Station (PCTS) site in Pant Nagar from February 21," the report said.

It said that the concessionaire Dakshin Dilli Swachh Initiatives Limited (DDSIL) of the central zone had been directed to start the operation of new PCTS at Pant Nagar and to stop the collection of garbage at H&D Block dhalaos in Jangpura Extension simultaneously. PTI MNR HIG