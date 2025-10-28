3 die, 2 injured in Assam road accident

Morigaon, Oct 28 (PTI) Three people, including a senior doctor, died and two others were injured on Tuesday when their vehicle lost control and hit a divider on National Highway-27 in Assam’s Morigaon, police said.

A senior police officer said five people were travelling in an SUV from Jagiroad to Nagaon when the accident took place near Nellie around 3:30 am.

"The vehicle was travelling at a high speed and lost control. It first hit the divider, turtled and skidded to the opposite side of the road. The upper portion turned into a mangled heap of metal," he said.

The passengers were rescued from the vehicle using gas cutters, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Kantheswar Bordoloi, who was a senior doctor, and healthcare professionals Manas Mahanta and Asik Hussain.

The injured are undergoing treatment in hospital. PTI CORR TR RBT