3 die, 5 injured in lightning strike in Bengal

Nadia/Jalpaiguri, May 15 (PTI) Three persons died and five others were injured in incidents of lightning strike in two districts of West Bengal on Thursday, officials said.

Two persons were killed and three others suffered injuries after being struck by lightning in the evening at Sutragarh in Nadia district, they said.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm when they took shelter under a tree amid heavy rain, a police officer said.

All of them were rushed to Shantipur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared the two dead, he said.

The condition of one of the injured persons is critical, the officer added.

In Jalpaiguri district, a man died and his wife and daughter were injured after being struck by lightning while working in a farmland at Dhupguri, an official said.

They were picking vegetables in their farmland to sell at the local market in the morning when the incident took place, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhat Roy (42).

His wife was admitted to the Jalpaiguri district hospital in critical condition, the official said, adding, the man's daughter was stable and recovering.