3 die as car rams into stationary truck in UP

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Three people died and one was critically injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place on National Highway 19 in the Aurai police station area when Shaymsundar Kewat (54), Mohanlal (65), Roopa Sing (63) and Vijeshvari Prasad Tiwari (62), who was driving the car, were going from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol to Bihar's Gaya, Station House Officer (SHO) Jaiprakash Yadav said.

"Local residents rushed the injured to the community health centre, where doctors declared Shyam Sundar Kewat (54) and Mohanlal (65) dead. The other two injured were referred to Varanasi for treatment but Tiwari succumbed to his injuries on the way," he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.