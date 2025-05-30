3 die as heavy rain lashes Meghalaya, search ops for missing couple from Indore to resume Saturday

Shillong, May 30 (PTI) Three persons, including an elderly woman and a minor, died in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district following heavy rain in the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

The woman, 50, died in Lumkyntung village due to a landslide, while a 35-year-old man drowned in Pomlakrai Mawbynna as incessant rain inundated the area, they said.

Another death was reported from Mawkynrew Block when a tree fell on a 15-year-old boy, the officials said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh to their next of kin.

Over 1,000 people have been affected in 25 villages due to landslides, flash floods and power line collapse, a senior State Disaster Management Authority official told PTI.

A school and an office were inundated in Ri-Bhoi district due to the downpour, while several roads in East Khasi Hills district were damaged by flash floods, he said.

Sangma has directed the departments and officials concerned to take necessary action to minimise the impact of the situation, he added.

Sohra and Mawsynram towns in East Khasi Hills district have received over 350 mm of rainfall each in the past 24 hours, a Met Department official said.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operations launched for a couple from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, who went missing in Sohra area last week, were halted for the day, owing to heavy rainfall and low visibility, the officials said.

The couple - Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam – had arrived at Mawlakhiat village on May 22. On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned at a cafe along the road from Shillong to Sohra.

“Due to extremely heavy rainfall, the search and rescue teams of the State Disaster Response Force could not reach the location as their vehicle was stuck in a landslide,” a police officer said.

"The search operations will continue on Saturday," he said.

The IMD had issued a red alert for May 29 and May 30 all over Meghalaya, warning of flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas. PTI JOP RBT