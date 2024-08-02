3 die as portion of building collapses in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Three people died after a portion of a two-storey building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Friday, officials said.

They said a few more people might still be trapped underneath the rubble and a rescue operation is underway.

A police officer said Mukesh Kumar (45) was injured in the incident. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed, he said.

Two more persons, including a woman, were pulled out of the rubble and were declared brought dead, the officer said.

He said the two-storey building houses a garment factory.

"There was some repair work going on inside the building when it was collapsed," the officer added.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said that they received an emergency call at 12.51 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The local police and other rescue teams were mobilized to assist the rescue efforts, officials said, adding the rescue operation is underway. PTI ALK BM TIR