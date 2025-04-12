3 die in Bengal clashes over Waqf; CM says law won’t take effect in state, HC orders CAPF deployment

Kolkata, Apr 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that the Waqf (Amendment) Act would not be implemented in the state, following violent protests in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district that left at least three people dead and several others injured.

Amidst growing unrest in pockets such as Suti and Samserganj, the Calcutta High Court, acting on a petition filed by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, ordered the deployment of CAPF personnel in the affected areas.

A division bench, presided over by Justice Soumen Sen, observed that the court "cannot keep its eyes closed" when such situations arise, and stressed the need to provide adequate security to citizens.

The court also directed the Centre and the state to submit detailed reports on the situation before the next hearing on April 17.

At least three people, including a father-son duo, were killed, and over 118 arrested after protests turned violent in Suti and Samserganj blocks of Murshidabad.

In a bid to pacify the agitated protesters, the Chief Minister clarified that the law in question was legislated by the Centre and not by her government.

"Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," Banerjee said in a post on X.

"We have made our position clear on this matter — we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?" she asked.

In one of the most disturbing incidents reported so far, a father and son were found stabbed to death inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area.

Family members alleged that miscreants looted their home and then fatally attacked the two before fleeing.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old sustained bullet injuries during clashes at Sajur More in Suti on Friday and succumbed to his injuries at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital on Saturday evening, the officer said.

Violence continued to flare in some areas on Saturday as well.

Two bidi factory workers, including a minor boy, sustained bullet injuries while on their way to work in Dhulian in Samserganj.

Both are being treated at the Murshidabad Medical College and are reportedly stable.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim told reporters in Kolkata that a total of 118 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest so far.

Four rounds were fired by the police to control the violence in Murshidabad. Two persons sustained injuries and are under treatment. Young boys were made to understand all sorts of lies, Shamim said.

The violence, which erupted over the central government's Waqf (Amendment) Act, led to massive disruptions. Protesters torched police vehicles, blocked roads and vandalised railway property.

Train services in the New Farakka-Azimganj section of Eastern Railway were disrupted for nearly six hours between Dhuliandanga and Nimtita stations on Friday.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in several parts of Murshidabad, and internet services have been suspended to prevent further escalation.

DGP Rajeev Kumar warned of stringent action against those involved in the violence.

"This is a fight between good and evil. Rumour mongering has to be stopped. We will request people not to take law and order into their hands. We assure them that the police will take the strongest measure against the culprits and protect the lives and properties of the common people," he said.

Appealing for peace, CM Banerjee urged people across communities not to fall prey to provocation.

In a post on X, she wrote, "My sincere appeal to people of all religions, please remain calm, remain restrained. Do not engage in any irreligious behaviour in the name of religion. Every human life is precious; do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming society." Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the vandalism of railway property during the protests.

"Let it be known that this was not an act of protest, rather a premeditated act of violence, an assault on Democracy and Governance by Jihadist forces who seek to spread chaos in order to assert their dominance and sow fear amongst other Communities of our Society," Adhikari said in a post on X.

With Assembly polls a year away, political tempers flared on Saturday over reports of unrest in Murshidabad, as Bengal BJP chief and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar accused the Mamata Banerjee government of failing to "protect Hindus" in Samserganj, Suti and Jangipur.

"The administration is looking the other way as Hindus come under attack. Once BJP is in power after next year's assembly polls, this vandalism by a section of minorities will be crushed in five minutes," Majumdar told reporters.

Hitting back, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the opposition was trying to disturb communal harmony for political gain.

"After failing to derail the development initiatives in Bengal under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, these people are now playing a diabolical game to foment unrest. They don't want communal harmony to prevail anymore. They don't want the peaceful law and order situation in our state to continue. We must be on guard against such conspirators," he said. PTI SUS/SCH/AMR/SMY PNT MNB