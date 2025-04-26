3 die in massive blast at Saharanpur firecracker factory

Saharanpur: Three workers died of burn injuries after a massive explosion at a firecracker factory here triggered a blaze on Saturday, an official said.

The sound of the blast in the Nihal Khedi village in the early morning hours echoed in around a two-kilometre stretch.

Saharanpur District Magistrate Manish Bansal informed reporters that the incident occurred around 4:30 am and several workers were present at that time. Three workers died due to burn injuries, he said.

Upon receiving information about the blaze, police personnel, a forensic team, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

Three operators of the factory have been taken into police custody, Bansal said, adding that while the unit possessed a license to manufacture firecrackers, the specific types of crackers being made were being probed.

Officials fear extensive damage since people were working in the factory at the time and the building collapsed in the force of the blast.

Villagers claimed that many illegal firecracker factories were running in the area and blamed the "negligence" of the administration for it.