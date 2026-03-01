3 die in road accident on Purvanchal Expressway in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Three people were killed and five others were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in lost control on the Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki district on Sunday and met with an accident, police said.

According to police, the accident took place in the afternoon when the rear tyre of the car, an SUV, burst on the expressway near Nera Kabulpur village in Loni Katra police station area, and the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident.

Police said that all the people in the SUV were residents of Inayat Nagar Sukhapur, Ayodhya district, and were returning from a satsang organised in Mohanlalganj, Lucknow.

The injured were taken to a community health centre in Gosaiganj (Lucknow), where three were declared dead.

Police said the identities of the deceased are being ascertained.