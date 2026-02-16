3 die in truck-car collision in UP's Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) Three people died on the spot when a truck collided head-on with a car on the Etawah-Bareilly highway in Farrukhabad district, police said on Monday.

Police sources said that a truck was travelling from Farrukhabad to Etawah in the Qadri Gate police station area on Sunday night. On the way, it collided head-on with a car near Bhaupur Khurd. The impact was so severe that the car was mangled and dragged for some distance. The truck also got overturned on the side of the road.

Later, police arrived at the scene and rescued the injured trapped in the car and the mini truck. Virat (12), Mohit (33) and Ajay Rathore (40) died in the accident. The police are yet to confirm whether all the deceased were car occupants.

Four other people were injured in the accident, and they have been hospitalised, police said, and added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV AMJ AMJ