3 die of electrocution in J'khand

Ranchi, Jul 15 (PTI) Three persons, travelling on the roof of a bus with wedding guests on board, died of electrocution after coming in contact with an overhead electric wire in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district, police said.

Five others were also injured in the accident which occurred on Sunday night near Chogagutu village under the Tamar Police Station limits, around 65 km from the capital city Ranchi, a senior officer said.

Bundu Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rati Bhan Singh said that several people were travelling on the roof of the bus and some of them came in contact with the overhead wire.

"Three people were killed on the spot while five others were injured. They were admitted to a hospital," he said.

The bus was on its way to Tamar from the Kuchai police station area in Saraikela district.

The injured were admitted to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), he added. PTI SAN BDC