3 die of suffocation while digging well in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) A man and his two nephews died of suffocation while digging a well in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Wednesday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Zakir Akhtar said that while digging a well in a house in Rajanpura village of Danta Ramgarh, the soil suddenly collapsed in which Kishan Singh (40) and his two nephews Rahul (16) and Vicky alias Vikas (15) died of suffocation after being buried in it.

The police and the local villagers removed the soil with the help of a JCB machine and took the three out, he added.

The official said that the three were taken to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he added. PTI AG AS AS