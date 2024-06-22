3 drones, pistol, heroin packets seized near India-Pak border in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 22 (PTI) Three drones, a pistol and a packet of heroin have been seized from three places near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, officials said on Saturday.

In Tarn Taran district, a China-made drone was seized from a field near Noorwala village along the international border by Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police personnel during a search operation, a spokesperson of the BSF said.

In another incident, the BSF carried out a search on Saturday in the border area of Ferozepur district after receiving information about a drone.

The troops of the border-guarding force seized the drone along with a packet, containing heroin and an empty magazine, from a field near Lakha Singh Wala village, the official said.

The BSF and the Punjab Police sized another drone from a field near the international border in Fazilka district on Saturday.

The spokesperson said along with the drone, a packet containing 520 grams of heroin was seized from the field in Gahlewala village.