3 drown while bathing in Sharda River on Mauni Amavasya in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) Two teenagers and an adult drowned on Sunday while bathing in the Sharda River on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, police said.

The incident occurred at Dhanaraghat under the Hazara Police Station jurisdiction, where a large number of devotees had gathered for a holy bath.

Puranpur Circle Officer Prateek Dahiya identified the three as Saurabh and Sumit, aged 14 and 15, and 25-year-old Abhadesh.

Saurabh and Sumit lost their balance in the strong current and started drowning when Abhadesh waded in to rescue them, he said.

They were given CPR, but in vain.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, Dahiya added.

Hazara Police Station SHO Sharad Yadav said a large crowd had gathered for a fair at Dhanaraghat.

The two teenagers, residents of Chandiya Hazara, had come to the fair with their families.

Locals alleged that the site lacked adequate safety arrangements and that there was no barricading and no divers.