3 drug peddlers arrested in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Jan 17 (PTI) Police in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu have arrested three persons, including a couple, with 364 grams of 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) in separate incidents, officials said on Saturday.

In the first case, Sangat Ram and his wife, Dimple, were arrested with 303 grams of 'chitta' from Manali following a tip-off, the police officials said.

According to police, based on the tip-off, a police team raided the couple's house in Chichoga village of Manali and recovered the contraband.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Kullu, Madan Lal said a case has been registered against the couple under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway.

"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to trace others involved with the accused," he said.

In the second case, police arrested Amit Gupta, a resident of Zirakpur in Punjab, with 61.44 grams of 'chitta' from Bhuntar in Kullu district.