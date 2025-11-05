3 drug peddlers held, property of another attached in JK’s Udhampur

Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) Three drug peddlers were arrested along with heroin while the property of another peddler was attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

The arrest of the trio took the total number of drug peddlers nabbed in Udhampur so far this year to 156, the spokesperson said.

He said Pawan Kumar of Dansal and Rajinder Kumar of Manwal were arrested after 5 grams and 4.2 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession during frisking in Majalta area.

Police also intercepted a two-wheeler driven by Kazim Ashraf, a resident of Bhaderwah and seized 7.18 grams of heroin from him, the spokesperson said.

Three separate cases under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered against the arrested peddlers, he said.

In another incident, the spokesperson said the police attached property worth Rs 50 lakh belonging to drug peddler Amit Singh under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Quoting investigations, he said Singh, from Sonthan village, had acquired a residential house with land in his native village and a motorcycle from proceeds of narcotics trade.

“On the basis of material evidence and the investigations, both the properties of Singh were attached for further legal proceedings,” he said. PTI TAS NB