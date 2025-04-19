3 drug peddlers held with 22 gm heroin worth lakhs in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Apr 19 (PTI) Three alleged drug smugglers including two residents of Delhi were arrested along with 22 grams of heroin worth lakhs in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Saturday, police said.

Another drug peddler was booked under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in the district, a police spokesperson said.

Three alleged inter-state narcotic smugglers were arrested after 22 grams of heroin were recovered from them during vehicle checking at Phalata in Rehambal on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the spokesman said.

He identified the arrested smugglers as Ishfaq Ahmed of Srinagar and Farooq Ahmad and Mohd Kamal Hussain of Delhi and said a case under the NDPS Act was registered against the arrested accused.

The spokesman said a "notorious" drug peddler Ajay Dev Singh of Shiv Nagar was detained under the PIT-NDPS act.

The accused was promoting drug addiction among the youth and has become a threat to the peaceful environment, he said, adding many cases already stand registered against him in different police stations in the district. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS