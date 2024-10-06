3 drug peddlers held with heroin in J-K’s Samba

Jammu, Oct 6 (PTI) Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with 7.8 grams of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Sunday, police said.

Rajman Singh alias Raman, Ranjeet Singh and Ram Kumar were travelling in a car when they were intercepted by police at Tapyal near Ghagwal on Jammu-Pathankot highway, a police spokesperson said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the arrested accused and further investigation is on, he said. PTI TAS NB