3 'drunk' men in car thrashed by private bus passengers in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) Three youths travelling in a car were allegedly beaten up by the passengers including a woman of a private bus after they misbehaved with them on Lalsot-Kota Mega Highway in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said.

Malarna Dungar police station SHO Jitendra Solanki said that the accused were under the influence of alcohol and were travelling in a car on Tuesday evening. They overtook a bus and stopped it. They accused the bus driver of rash driving and started beating him.

"They also misbehaved with the women passengers and tried to extort money from the travellers. Agitated over the misconduct, one woman and other passengers caught hold of the trio and beat them up," he said.

The private bus was on its way from Sawai Madhopur to Lalsot (Dausa) with around 35 passengers, including eight to ten women.

On receiving information, Malarna Dungar police reached the spot and took the three accused into custody. Their car was seized under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (driving under the influence of drink or drug).

The accused were arrested for creating a nuisance under the influence of alcohol. The accused are the residents of a nearby village, he said.