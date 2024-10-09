3 DU colleges likely to offer advanced diploma, certification courses in East Asian languages

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Three Delhi University colleges are planning to introduce advanced diploma and certification programmes in East Asian languages.

Ramjas College, Hansraj College, and Ram Lal Anand College have submitted a policy proposal to the university's Academic Council to introduce the new courses.

The Academic Council is scheduled to meet on October 10 to discuss various policy proposals and report work approved by the Vice Chancellor.

According to the proposal, Ramjas College will offer an Advanced Diploma in Korean (KP-3) while Hansraj College plans to introduce a Certificate Course in Chinese (CP-1), as well as Diploma courses in Korean (KP-2) and Japanese (JP-2).

Ram Lal Anand College will offer Advanced Diplomas in Chinese (CP-3) and Japanese (JP-3).

These courses will be available through the colleges under the Department of East Asian Studies.

The decision to offer these diploma and certificate courses follows recommendations from the Faculty of Social Sciences during its meeting on August 7.

"The Faculty of Social Sciences recommended the introduction of East Asian language courses at Ramjas College, Hansraj College, and Ram Lal Anand College under the Department of East Asian Studies," read the agenda item to be tabled at the Academic Council meeting.

The DU already has dedicated departments for various foreign languages, and several affiliated colleges offer diploma and certification programmes in these languages.