3 ex-MLAs from Assam join Congress; indicative of change in state, says party

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Three former MLAs of Assam joined the Congress on Monday as the party expressed confidence that the state is going to witness a "major change" in the assembly elections in 2026.

Three former MLAs -- Satyabrat Kalita, Binanda Kumar Saikia and Manas Singh Rongpi -- joined the Congress in the presence of Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, and AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, here at the Indira Bhawan.

"Influenced by the ideology of the Congress Party, three former MLAs, Shri Satyabrat Kalita, Shri Binanda Kumar Saikia, and Dr. Manas Singh Rongpi, have joined the Indian National Congress. It's a very good beginning for the Assam PCC. ...It's a clear sign of change in Assam's politics," Venugopal said.

"I'm confident that Assam is going to witness a major change in the next assembly elections in 2026," he said.

Venugopal alleged that the BJP is misusing power and playing with people's sentiments.

"People are fed up with the current government in Assam. They want change.

That's why senior, experienced leaders want to join the Congress. This is a good beginning. On behalf of the Congress party, I welcome these three leaders to our party," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Gogoi said the government of Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam is not a government of the people.

"The truth is that today the entire Assam has become Himanta ji's private firm. Instead of serving the people, the government is serving Himanta ji's family. Therefore, those who truly want to do public service are leaving the BJP and joining the Congress," he said.

"We are very proud that today three former MLAs are joining the Congress party. I welcome Satyabrat Kalita ji, Binanda Kumar Saikia ji, and Dr. Manas Singh Rongpi ji to the Congress family," Gogoi said.