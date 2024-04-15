3 ex-recovery agents held for robbing man in moving car in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 15 (PTI) The Gurugram Police has arrested three former recovery agents of a private company on charges of robbing a man of Rs 50,000 after kidnapping him in a car, it said on Monday.

A Hyundai i20 car and Rs 15,000 cash was recovered from their possession, police said.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint that on April 3 he was kidnapped from near a hospital in Sohna when he was waiting for transportation at around 4.20 am to go to work.

In the meantime, an i20 car stopped before him, which had three occupants, who dragged him inside, they said.

"They tied a cloth over my mouth and eyes, tied my hands and put me between the seats and thrashed me. They robbed me of Rs 30,000 and threatened me for more or else they would kill me.

"I got Rs 20,000 transferred from my brother in my account and they withdrew that money from my account. After driving me around for 2 hours, they dropped me and drove away," police said, citing the victim's complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sohna, Sadar Police Station.

A team of Sector 17 crime unit arrested the three men on April 8 from Atul Kataria Chowk, police said.

The three have been identified as Kartar, 23, a native of Dungri village of Nuh district, Kuldeep Grewal, 28, a native of Sasholi village of Jhajjar, and Deepak, 26, a native of Urlana village of Panipat district, said police.

"During the interrogation, it was revealed that all of them previously worked as recovery agents in a private company. They planned the robbery to earn a quick buck," said ACP Crime Varun Dahiya.

The i20 car used in the robbery belonged to a brother of Kuldeep, he said.

"The accused revealed that they have committed a total of five robberies," Dahiya added.

The accused were produced in a city court on April 9 and taken on a six-day police remand, police said. PTI COR VN VN