3 exclusive public toilets for transgender individuals inaugurated in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Feb 14 (PTI) Three exclusive public toilets for transgender individuals have been opened in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district in a bid to prevent discrimination and provide a safe space to members of the community, an official said on Saturday.

The toilets were inaugurated at Ramgarh district collectorate park, Sadar hospital and bus stand on Friday, he said.

"The transgender community has long faced social neglect and inconvenience, and the administration is committed to removing these barriers. The establishment of transgender toilets is an important step in this direction. It will ensure their comfortable presence in public places and prevent them from facing any kind of discomfort," Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz said in a statement.

The administration's objective is to provide the transgender community with a dignified life, equal opportunities, social security, and self-reliance, he said.

The DC directed all departmental officials concerned to ensure the effective implementation of the schemes being run in the interest of the transgender community and to work with sensitivity for the prompt resolution of their problems, the statement said.

Members of the transgender community in Jharkhand have long been demanding separate toilets in public places.

They had held a march in Ranchi last year to raise awareness about their rights and press for their demands, including employment opportunities, access to education, housing, separate toilets in public places and equal healthcare facilities.