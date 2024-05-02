3 exhibitions at Goa's Aguada fort and jail complex showcase India's 'civilsational marvels'

Panaji, May 2 (PTI) The Aguada Fort and Jail Complex, now a historical and cultural centre located in North Goa, will feature 'India's Civilizational Marvels', a permanent exhibition that has been thrown open for public.

A spokesman of the complex said this initiative features three expositions: 'Indian Fashion, Timeless Elegance', 'Sahita Chitravali' and 'Kamal', meticulously curated by Raghvendra Singh, a renowned restorer and antiquarian.

Housed in the Warehouse and Customs House Galleries at Aguada, these exhibitions throw a spotlight on the richness and diversity of India's heritage.

The spokesman said that the 'Indian Fashion, Timeless Elegance' offers a captivating glance into the heart of Indian couture across centuries, celebrating its traditional splendour and intricate craftsmanship.

"This exhibition, spanning 2,500 years, showcases the art of fashion beyond mere necessity, featuring exquisite gold jewellery, detailed embroidery, and classic adornments, including headgear and footwear. 'Sahitya Chitravali' exhibition, meaning 'Literature in Illustration', invites visitors on a visual journey through India's epic tales and historical narratives, blending the worlds of literature and art," the spokesperson said.

The 'Kamal' section explores the profound symbolism of lotus in Indian culture, he said.

"Our aim is to cultivate a deeper appreciation and understanding of our rich heritage and culture, which are like vast oceans we have only begun to explore. Curated with a deep dive into the essence of our tradition in mind, these exhibitions seek to connect visitors with India's 'sabhyata' (culture), offering insights into the subtleties of our legacy and sparking curiosity about the treasures hidden in Indian manuscripts, sculptures, and paintings," said Raghvendra Singh. PTI RPS NP