3 factories damaged in fire in Gwalior; no casualty

Gwalior, Jul 10 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a carboard factory and also damaged two adjacent units in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district in the wee hours of Wednesday, a fire official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The blaze erupted at the cardboard factory in Gadaipura area on Morena link road and later spread to the adjacent plastic-making units, fire officer Atibal Singh Yadav said.

As many as 34 water tankers were used to douse the fire, he said.

Initial probe suggested that someone threw a lit 'bidi' in the cardboard factory which led to the fire in the unit and it later spread to two other units, he said.

All the three units belong to one Manish Agrawal, the official said.

A probe was on into the incident, he added.