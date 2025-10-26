3 false attempted child abduction cases reported in Goa; children fabricating stories, say police

Panaji, Oct 26 (PTI) The Goa police on Sunday said that three false cases of attempted child abduction were reported in the coastal state over the last few days, with children themselves fabricating the incidents.

Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta said that these false cases had been reported from Bhuipal (Sattari), Bicholim and Taleigao in North Goa.

He said that a case was registered at Bhuipal village in Valpoi Police station jurisdiction, where the parents had claimed that two unknown men had tried to kidnap their 12-year-old son, who was returning from his aunt's house.

"However, we found no evidence to corroborate the incident. A probe has revealed that the incident may not have occurred," the SP said.

A similar complaint lodged at Bicholim police station alleged that four men had tried to kidnap a 13-year-old boy in Amona village, and the investigation and evidence revealed that no such incident took place, he said.

"The victim himself admitted that he reported the case to avoid parental pressure about his studies," the official said.

The instance was reported at Taleigao, where it was alleged that two unidentified men had tried to take away a 12-year-old boy.

The child later admitted that no such incident had taken place, he said.

Gupta, in an appeal, said, "Parents and guardians across Goa are advised to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and counsel their children to speak truthfully and responsibly." He noted that in certain instances, such stories are fabricated by children due to fear of academic pressure or to divert attention from personal issues.

"I urge all students to refrain from spreading misinformation or creating panic in society. Instead, they are encouraged to confide in their parents, teachers, or school counsellors if facing stress or difficulties. Together, let us build a safe, aware, and responsible community," the senior official said. PTI RPS ARU