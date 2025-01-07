3 foreign nationals held in Delhi for duping man of Rs 4.2 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Police have arrested three foreign nationals from south Delhi for allegedly duping a man of Rs 4.2 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Uche Stephen (35), a native of Nigeria and two women Rhoda Genevieve Akum (25), a native of South Africa and Ruby (35) from Nepal.

The matter came to light when a man filed a complaint stating that his father had been duped of Rs 4.2 lakh. The victim was lured by a woman through social media, who introduced herself as Rose William from London.

"Over weeks of chatting, she claimed she would visit India for business and shared fake flight details. On the supposed day of her arrival, the victim received calls from people posing as airport staff and customs officials," a senior police officer said.

The fake customs officials claimed that Rose was detained at the Mumbai Airport for carrying excess foreign currency and demanded Rs 68,000 for her release, the officer said.

"The fraudsters escalated the scam by introducing another impersonator posing as an RBI official, pressuring the victim to pay more. Under repeated coercion, the victim transferred Rs. 4.2 lakh to various accounts," the officer added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched.

The police team traced the money trail and identified the culprits. Following raids in south Delhi, police arrested the three foreign nationals, he said.

The team also busted a fake call and recovered 15 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards and a laptop, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI BM HIG