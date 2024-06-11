3 former employees of IMT, Manesar-based Japanese company embezzle over Rs 1 crore

Gurugram, Jun 11 (PTI) Three former employees of IMT, Manesar-based Japanese company allegedly embezzled more than Rs 1 crore by making payments in the name of 11 fake vendors, police said.

The accused took advantage of the managing director’s mobile phone which was in their possession and used it for the OTP received for the transactions, they said.

An FIR was registered at IMT-Manesar police station, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Akihiko Gomi, the Managing Director of Somemiya Corporation Private Limited, an entity invested in by Japanese nationals/entities, located in IMT, Sector 3 Manesar, the three employees of the company embezzled a total of Rs 1,7,79,951.

The accused are Ashwani Sheokand, residing in Dharuhera. He was employed as an assistant manager for the HR department and Purchase department, Gomi said in his complaint.

Keashav Yadav, residing in Gurugram’s Palra village, served as an executive in the Accounts department, and Krishan Kumar Saini, residing at Rohini Sector 7, New Delhi, held the position of assistant manager in the Accounts department, he added.

"The company entrusted Ashwani, Krishan and Keashav with the responsibility of disbursing funds for employee salaries and managing procurement activities. To execute expenditures relating to salary and procurement, the company maintains a list of monthly pre-approved expenses. Regarding the vendors of the company, in addition to the pre-approved expenses, the company also maintains agreements, purchase orders and makes relevant entries in the receiving register. This list of pre-approved expenses was forwarded to Ashwani, Krishan and Keashav for processing of payments,” the complainant said.

"In order to execute these payments, Ashwani, Krishan and Keashav were entrusted with the possession of the managing director's personal phone in order to receive OTPs and processing payments. Ashwani, Krishan and Keashav dishonestly and fraudulently executed unauthorized payments to third-party entities. They did so without the managing director's approval and in the absence of proper documentation. They exploited their access to the computer resources given by the company and misused the managing director's personal mobile phone to receive OTPs for executing the fraudulent transactions,” he added.

According to the FIR, the complainant also alleged that the accused Ashwani, Krishan and Keashav dishonestly and fraudulently sold 350 kgs of scrap and received the money that belonged to the company.

The company sent them legal notices also and terminated them from their respective positions.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against three accused under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by employee), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at IMT, Manesar police station on Monday, police said.

A senior police officer said that an FIR has been registered and they are verifying the facts.

The accused will be arrested soon, he added. PTI COR AS AS