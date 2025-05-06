3 friends killed after getting hit by speeding vehicle in Kanpur

Kanpur, May 6 (PTI) Three men were killed after they were hit by an unidentified vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the police said on Tuesday.

The men, who were friends, were crossing the highway near an overbridge at Shahzadpur in Kanpur when they were hit by the speeding vehicle.

The victims were identified as Shiv Singh (35), Uttam Singh Katheria (40), and Jai Singh alias Gabbar Singh (35), all residents of Shahzadpur, Akbarpur. Akbarpur SHO Satish Kumar Singh said the bodies were sent to mortuary for autopsy after completing pre-postmortem formalities.

“We have launched an investigation to identify the vehicle and its driver with the help of CCTVs and are seeking information from locals about the vehicle involved,” the SHO further said. PTI COR ABN ABN MPL MNK MNK