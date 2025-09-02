3 friends killed as SUV rams bike, scooter in Hapur

Hapur (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Three friends returning home after securing bail for the father of one of them were killed after being hit by an SUV here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Saraswati Medical College in Pilkhuwa area on Monday evening, they said.

The victims were identified as Alim, who was riding a scooter, and Sachin and Umesh, who were on a motorcycle.

"On receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. CCTV footage is being scanned to trace the SUV driver," Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said. PTI COR KIS VN VN