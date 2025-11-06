3 gang members involved in mobile tower battery theft held in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an inter-state gang involved in the theft and illegal sale of mobile tower batteries by arresting three of its members, officials said on Thursday.

Seventeen stolen batteries were recovered from them, they said.

According to police, the accused, identified as Akil (48), Laldhar Saini (40), and Shanu (28), were part of a wider network operating across Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad that supplied stolen tower batteries to scrap dealers and e-rickshaw mechanics.

"A team received secret information on October 4 regarding the illegal sale of stolen mobile tower batteries. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap near Kamla Market and apprehended Akil and Saini when they arrived with two stolen batteries on a motorcycle," the officer said.

Following their interrogation, police conducted further raids and arrested Shanu, seizing 10 more stolen batteries from his shop in Mustafabad, he added.

Based on his disclosure, the police later recovered five additional batteries from the shop of a co-accused, Tahir, who managed to escape before the raid.

A total of 17 stolen mobile tower batteries were seized.

During questioning, Akil revealed that he had been in the scrap business for five years and had recently started dealing in stolen tower batteries for easy profits.

"He used to procure the stolen items from Sonu, Tahir, and others and resell them to e-rickshaw operators and scrap dealers. Sonu told police that he had purchased 10 used batteries from Bhagirathi Vihar, a known hub for illegal scrap trade, which were later recovered from his shop," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.