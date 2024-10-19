3 get 10 years' jail for robbing passenger in moving car in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 19 (PTI) A local court on Saturday sentenced three men to 10 years' imprisonment for robbing a passenger after offering him a lift in their cab in 2019, police said.

Additional Sessions Court Judge Tarun Singal also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them, Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said.

On January 22, 2019, a man filed a police complaint alleging he was robbed in a cab in Gurugram.

He said he was waiting for a means of transport at Rajiv Chowk to go to Dharuhera when a car arrived there with three men, including the driver, already inside.

The man got into the car, but after a short distance, the other occupants took out weapons and snatched his mobile phone and purse. They also forced him to reveal his debit card PIN and withdrew cash from an ATM, Kumar said.

The complainant was then left stranded on a roadside.

After an investigation in the matter, police nabbed Rahul, a native of Bhangrola village, Deepak of Kankrola village in Gurugram, and Bhanu Pratap alias Pradeep, a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

All three were convicted on Saturday, the spokesperson said. PTI COR VN VN