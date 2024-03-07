Six years after Ankit Saxena’s murder, court sentenced three accused to life term

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday sentenced to life three people convicted for the broad day light killing of photographer Ankit Saxena in February 2018 over an interfaith love affair.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the convict.

A detailed order from the court is awaited.

Special Public Prosecutors Vishal Gosain and Rebecca Mammen John appeared for the prosecution.

On December 23 last year, the court convicted Akbar Ali and Shahnaz Begum, the parents of Saxena's girlfriend Shehzadi, and maternal uncle Mohammad Salim.

The three, who were opposed to their relationship, had stabbed Saxena, 23, multiple times in Khyala area of west Delhi.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).

Shahnaz Begum was also convicted of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt.