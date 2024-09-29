Three minor girls drown in Jharkhand's Damodar river while bathing

Ramgarh (Jharkhand): Three girls, aged between 8 and 15, drowned in a river on Sunday while taking bath in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said.

The incident occurred in the Damodar river in the Ramgarh town police station area.

All three girls, who belonged to Kahubera village, went to bathe in the river.

"One of them went deep into the river and drowned. Two others attempted to rescue her and subsequently, they also drowned," Sub-Divisional Police Officer Parmeshwar Prasad said.

The deceased were identified as Simran Kumari, Chhaya Kumari and Sandhya Kumari.

The bodies of the three minors were fished out from the Damodar river with the help of local villagers.