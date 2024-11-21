3 girls molested while returning from tuition in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 21 (PTI) Three girls were allegedly molested by an individual while they were returning from tuition here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Sector 39 when the three students were returning home to Morna village after attending their tuition in Sardarpur Colony, they said.

"When the students reached near RCube Mall in Sector-43, an unknown person approached them and allegedly started making obscene gestures," said Station House Officer Jitendra Kumar Singh.

Efforts are being made to identify the accused with the help of CCTV cameras installed around the mall, Singh said.

He added that a case has been registered based based on the complaint of the father of one of the students. PTI COR ARD RPA