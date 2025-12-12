3 godowns sealed in Jharkhand's Giridih for storing illegally-mined mica

Giridih, Dec 12 (PTI) Three godowns were sealed in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Friday for allegedly storing illegally-mined minerals, an official said.

The action was taken as part of the ongoing drive against illegal mining in the district, he said.

"We found 350 ton of illegally-mined micain the three godowns in Tisri block," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Khorimahua) Animesh Rajan said.

"We have sealed all three godowns and are initiating legal action against the owner of the godown," he said.

The cost of the seized mineral was estimated to be around Rs 1 crore, he added.