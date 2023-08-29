3 going for relative's cremation killed as car falls into gorge in HP's Sirmaur

Nahan, Aug 29 (PTI) Three people of a family who were on their way to attend a relative’s cremation were killed after their car rolled down a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

While Naria Ram (55), Manisha Devi (28) and Durma Devi (52) died on the spot, the other passengers, Santosh Kumar (32) and Bimla Devi (52) were injured in the accident, Paonta DSP Manvendra Singh said.

The family members were on their way to Rohnat in Sirmaur to attend a relative’s cremation when the accident occurred near Jarwa-Juneli village in Shalai area, the DSP told PTI.

The injured were rushed to the primary health centre Haripur Dhar from where one critically injured was referred to IGMC Shimla this afternoon, he said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and an investigation was on, he added.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the accident and directed the district authorities to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased. PTI COR BPL NB