3 guards injured after being attacked by some people outside Kota hospital

Kota, Aug 3 (PTI) Three security guards were attacked by some unidentified people at the entry gate of a hospital here on Saturday morning, police said on Saturday.

The incident at the Super Speciality Hospital in Kota Medical College, they said.

During routine checking at the entry gate, around 5-6 unidentified men attacked the security guards with knives, another guard, Mahendra Singh said.

Three guards -- Shiv Singh, Surendra ParasadSingh and Ramkaran -- got injuried in the attack, the police said.

Mahendra Singh alleged that passersby did not help the victims or stopped the attackers, who fled from the spot after the attack.

He also claimed that no police officer was present in or around the area.

The three injured guards are under treatment in the hospital and the condition of one of them is critical, he further said.

A case has been registered in the matter and efforts are on to trace the accused, Mahaveer Nagar SHO Mahendra Maru said, adding a probe is underway. PTI COR NB NB