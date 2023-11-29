3 gunrunners arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell, 30 pistols recovered

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three persons and recovered 30 semi-automatic pistols from their possession in two different operations, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Subhash Warkade (31), Abdul Kalam (25) and Deepak Barela (24). Police recovered mobile handsets and SIM cards used in arms trafficking activities from their possession.

"In an order to control the increasing cases of the use of illegal firearms in Delhi and adjoining states, we have launched a special drive. Our teams carried out two different operations and arrested three persons from different areas," Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

Police further said that in the first operation a team of the Special Cell gathered details of arms traffickers.

"Following an input, a trap was laid near Nirankari Ground close to the Outer Ring Road on November 1. We arrested one person identified as Subhash Warkade, of Madhya Pradesh, who had come to Delhi to deliver an arms consignment. A total of 10 illegal semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore were recovered from the bag of the accused," it said.

In another operation on November 25, another man identified as Abdul Kalam was arrested from Millennium Park close to the Sarai Kale Khan area. Kalam was in Delhi to deliver guns to local gangs. He was arrested with 15 semi-automatic guns which he was carrying in a bag wrapped in a bed sheet.

"During the further course of investigation, on the instance of accused Abdul Kalam, another man identified as Deepak Barela was arrested from Madhya Pradesh on November 28, and five semi-automatic pistols were recovered from his possession," the police officer said.

Police said Warkade disclosed that he has been indulging in this illegal trade for the last five years. He further revealed that he used to procure illegal pistols for Rs 8,000 to 10,000 a piece and further sell them at Rs 15,000 to 20,000 to various gang members in Delhi and other states. They used to travel by bus or trains to dodge law enforcement agencies, the police said. PTI BM SMN