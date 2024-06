Garhwa (Jharkhand), Jun 26 (PTI) Three persons were arrested and around 120 gm of brown sugar seized from their possession in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district on Wednesday, police said.

Based on a tip-off, a team of security forces intercepted a vehicle and recovered the consignment, they said.

“Three persons were arrested in connection with the recovery,” Garhwa SP Deepak Kumar Pandey said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.